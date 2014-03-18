Botanists and biologists must join hands with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to launch an ‘Agri Satellite’ for increasing yield on the lines of China’s ‘Space Seed Experiment,’ said former secretary and ex-member (Finance) of Atomic Energy Commission V V Bhat on Monday.

He was speaking at a workshop ‘A Day With Farmers’ organised by the Department of Studies in Botany of University of Mysore in the city.

He said China has increased its agricultural yield by 25 per cent through ‘Space Seed Experiment’. “Under the concept, seeds are sent to space in satellites in order to develop new crop breeds by identifying mutation through space radiation,” he said.

Though India has manpower, it requires integration and team work involving faculty and experts of varsities and institutions to make it possible, he felt.

“ISRO is ready to take up the project. Botanists and biologists should find out which crop the natural transmutation can be done easily, thus helping the scientific revolution,” he said.

Bhat said only such measures can increase food production in the country.

“There is a need to grow crops that are less resource intensive, cause less damage to the environment and increase nutrition. The sorry state of agriculture is due to lack of integrated vision and various crop research institutes are working in isolation,” he said.

Due to lack of sponsorship from government agencies, research is carried out by many institutes in a few areas that are sponsored by private firms.

“Hence, India has not been able to remain an agriculture-based country. Other fields are generating more jobs. We are creating a situation where people are weaned away from agriculture,” he said.

Stating that the National Sample Survey shows many people are ready to take up agriculture if they get an opportunity, he stressed the need to focus more on agriculture.

Prof S Shankar Bhat, founder of Plant Clinic, stressed the need to set up mobile plant clinics to reach out to the farmers.

Plant clinics will help find the exact cause of plant disease and suggest measures to prevent them.

UoM Vice-Chancellor K S Rangappa and Dr Vasanthkumar Thimakapura, director of Greenlife Science Technology Pvt Ltd, were present.