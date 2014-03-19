The Madras High Court has dismissed a criminal petition seeking to cancel bail of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader G K Mani and 361 cadres for participating in an illegal protest in Villupuram last year.

Dismissing the petition filed by inspector of Villupuram Town police station, Justice P Devadass said that the magistrate granted bail to PMK cadres after perusing through the FIR, remand report and related documents.

The judge said that the bail order by the judicial magistrate of Villupuram is not liable to be cancelled.

The cadres were arrested on April 30, 2013 after the permission to stage dharna was withdrawn by the police. The magistrate granted bail to PMK cadres on May 3, 2013 after they furnished a surety of `1,000.