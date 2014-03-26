Home States Karnataka

Revanna Turns Gowda’s Nomination into Ritual

Published: 26th March 2014 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2014 09:03 AM

HD DEVA GOIWDA_EPS

It was hard to say if former prime minister H D Deve Gowda was filing his nomination papers or performing a religious ritual.

With his son H D Revanna by his side giving instructions, Gowda submitted four sets of papers for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat. The papers, daubed with turmeric and vermilion, faced the south  and were signed just as the hands of the clock reached a particular position.

Accompanied by his wife Channamma, Revanna, grandson Prajwal Revanna, Kadur MLA Y S V Datta and loyalist and senior physician A C Munivenkategowda, Gowda entered the room at exactly 1.10 pm and left at 1.30 pm. Revanna refused to hand over the papers to his father till the auspicious time. Gowda seemed visibly unhappy with his son’s behaviour, but did not express it. Despite several requests from his parents, Revanna did not stop pestering the returning officer to rectify any mistakes in the nomination papers. 

He also asked several officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Gopalakrishna, to check if there were any errors. Returning Officer Anbukumar refused to not respond to Revanna. Revanna tested his father’s patience by hovering around Anbukumar. Revanna’s son Prajwal entered the chamber soon after Gowda finished submitting his nominations.

Family sources said Gowda, who stayed overnight at Revanna’s house in Holenarasipur, woke up at 5 am to begin various rituals under the directions of his family priest and astrologer. The family visited Lakshminarasimha Temple and performed Navagraha pooja and homa before travelling to Anjaneya Temple in Holenarasipur town.

Later, they visited the Eshwara Temple in Haradanahalli and Ranganatha Temple in Mavinakere village, where the priest performed Panchamruta Abhisheka. Priests also performed special poojas in Gowda’s name at various temples.

Deve Gowda does not own a house in Karnataka but he has 20.08 acres of agriculture land in Holenarasipur taluk. His wife Chennamma Deve Gowda has a house at Banashankari Layout worth Rs 2.3 crore, two commercial buildings in Hassan worth Rs 46.50 lakh and 3.2 acres of agriculture land valued at Rs 5.5 lakh in Hassan.

According to the affidavit, Gowda has three Ambassador cars (1977, 2003 and 2011 models) worth Rs 11,22,223. Compared to 2009, assets and liabilities of the Gowda couple have gone up by 117.16 pc.

Money matters

Cash in Hand

Rs 1,83,098 (self)

Rs 8,15,892 (spouse)

Bank deposits

Rs 23,63,809 (self)

Rs 6,04,564 (spouse)

Bonds

Rs 1,007 (self)

Rs 2,264 (spouse)

Loan Advanced

Rs 11,27,000 (self)

Rs 20 lakh (spouse)

Jewellery

Rs 4,40,000 (self)

Rs 4,40,000 (spouse)

Gross Total Value

Rs 52,76,532 (self)

Rs 67,30,904 (spouse)

Immovable Assets

Rs 24,18,806 (self)

Rs 2,82,95,000 (spouse)

Liabilities Nil (self)

Rs 86,48,283 (spouse)

Educational qualification

Diploma in Civil Engineering

Total Assets

Rs 76,95,338 (self)

Rs 3,50,25,904 (spouse)

Total assets

Rs  4,27,21,242

Assets and liabities of Deve Gowda couple in 2009

Movable assets Rs 63,66,157

Immovable assets Rs 1,33,06,000

Total assets Rs 1,96,72,157

 

