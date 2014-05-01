Lightning Kills Elderly Man in Honnali
A 65-year-old farm labourer died on the spot when lightning struck him at Gundichattanahalli village in Honnali taluk late on Tuesday evening.
Additional deputy commissioner Ibrahim Mydoor said here on Wednesday when Sarangdhar (65) was returning from work, he took shelter under a tree against the rain and gale. He was struck by lightning and died on the spot. Sarnagdhar had come from Shimoga to work in the farms near Belagutti village.