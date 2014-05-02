Karnataka State Vishwakarma Society on Thursday urged the government to recognise the community by nominating actor Bhavya as a member of the Legislative Council.

Speaking to reporters vice- president of the society Sudha Basavaraj said, “Bhavya has contributed immensely to the field of culture and art as an artiste and for the last two years, she has been actively involved in community welfare programmes. She has proved her leadership skills as the state president of the association.”

Bhavya said,”Though one represents a community in any government, one has the responsibility to serve all.”

“I have been involved in social service. Now I realise that through active politics, I can be even more effective,” she added.