MYSORE: Mysore Central Prison has seen a few positive changes of late.

Interestingly, three under-trials - suspected naxals Chandrashekhar, Nanda Kumar and Devendrappa - are credited for making some just demands which have been met by the authorities. Nandakumar has been housed here for the past three years while Chandrashekhar and Devendrappa were moved to the prison from Mangalore a few months back, following requests.

These three inmates are responsible for ensuring availability of law books in the prison’s library.

As many as 70 fellow inmates who underwent an eye check up received spectacles. Inmates were also educated on the ill-effects of smoking through a de-addiction camp.

They drew attention to an open tank prone to pollution and demanded its closure. The quality of food being served to the inmates was recently certified by the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI).

Mysore Central Prison Chief Superintendent P N Jayasimha said they have a lot of demands.

“We never blame them because their needs are justifiable. However, we need resources and time to fulfil them. Sometimes we have to wait for donors. We have also provided books and organised an eye screening camp. JSS Hospital conducts a weekly dental check-up and they have been demanding root-canal treatment for inmates,’’ he said.

Jayasimha said they have certified the quality of food. “We have also made sure that the inmates have access to Gowri Lankesh’s Patrike as desired by the undertrial naxals,”he said.