BANGALORE: Even as the grand old party is reviewing reasons for its defeat, AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh was put into an embarrassing situation by a group of party workers who staged a protest demanding Deputy Chief Minister’s post for KPCC president G Parameshwara in Bangalore on Friday.

Digvijay Singh, who arrived at the Kumara Krupa Guest House to chair the introspection meeting of the Congress, was greeted with drum beats and sloganeering by a group of party workers. They alleged injustice towards Dalits in the Siddaramaiah ministry and wanted the high command to induct G Parameshwara as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Owing to the protest, the meeting was then shifted to a star hotel in the city, where Congress leaders discussed the causes for poor showing of the party in polls in the state, allegations of indiscipline against many party functionaries and selection of candidates for Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council bypolls to be held in June.

Singh is said to have given a green signal for fulfilling the long pending demand of party workers for appointing heads to various boards and corporations. The process is expected to be completed after the Council bypoll.

Candidates for Council Polls

Congress has finalised its candidates for Legislative Council bypolls for Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies to be held on June 20.

According to sources, G Murugendrappa is the candidate for South-East Graduates’ Constituency, S S Neeralakeri from West Graduates’ constituency, B T Venkatesh for Bangalore Teachers’ constituency and Sharanappa Mattur for North-East Teachers’ constituency.