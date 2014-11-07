BENGALURU: A group of women employees of software giant Infosys has complained of ‘sexual harassment’ by a senior executive. The employees, in their mail sent to some newspapers, had said, “Even though the charges are serious, the board has not taken action and is hushing up the whole case. Most of the people in our group somehow knew about this issue.

“We are not able to forward the complaint as the company monitors all incoming and outgoing mail. We request you to take up this issue.” The mail is signed off “infy women employees”.

Clarifying that this was a case of ‘gender insensitivity’ and not harassment, an Infosys spokesperson said that there had been a probe against the individual and that action had been taken.

“We take every sexual harassment complaint very seriously and each case is thoroughly and expeditiously investigated. Swift and appropriate actions are taken in all such cases. Keeping in view the privacy aspects we do not share particulars of individual cases,” a statement by the company said.

Further, the company spokesperson said that the person in question has been reprimanded.

In 2002, Phaneesh Murthy, then global marketing head of Infosys, was dismissed after his executive secretary Reka Maximovitch complained of sexual harassment by him.