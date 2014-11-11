Mangaluru: “If we are living peacefully, credit must go to the security personnel of Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard as they are safeguarding our territory round the clock,” Governor Vajubhai Vala said on Monday.

He was addressing the gathering after commissioning two Indian Coast Guard Air Cushion Vehicles (ACVs) — H-196 and H-198 — at Panambur in Dakshina Kannada district.

Vala said it was a special day for the state as these two advanced vehicles is a step towards enhancing surveillance of Indian territory.

“Terrorists may enter our country through land, sea or sky and our security personnel need to be ready to face any challenges from the outsiders. So it is the need of the hour to provide them with basic amenities and necessary well-advanced equipment,” he said.

District Operations and Plans Officer in Coast Guard Rajender Singh Sapal said state authorities should handover land at Karwar on priority, so that ACVs could freely operate and provide assistance to the fishermen in distress, he said.