BENGALURU: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would stage a huge protest on the opening day of the winter session of the state Legislature scheduled to be held in Belagavi from December 9. The party will demand the resignation of four Cabinet ministers, including Home Minister K J George, who are facing various charges.

After a meeting of the BJP’s Legislature Party here on Thursday, party state president Prahlad Joshi told reporters, “The protest is being held to highlight the failure of the government in maintaining law and order in the state and prevent atrocities against women and children.”

“More than 50,000 farmers will be mobilised on the day of protest at Belagavi,” he said.

Joshi said the legislators have decided not to pose any questions to the four tainted ministers — Home Minister K J George, Wakf Minister Qamarul Islam, Cooperation Minister H S Mahadeva Prasad and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Dinesh Gundurao. However, he said, “We are ready to take part in a constructive debate in the House.”

He said the party has constituted four teams to mobilise the farmers and its members to take part in the agitation.

National vice-president B S Yeddyurappa, Union ministers H N Ananth Kumar and G M Siddeshwar, MPs and MLAs would extensively tour several northern Karnataka districts and create awareness about the failures of the government.

The women’s wing of the party would also stage a Jail Bharo programme in protest against the failure of the government in preventing incidents of sexual abuse and atrocities against women and children.

“Women activists will court arrest in all the four revenue divisional headquarters,” Joshi said.

The party would intensify its agitation if the chief minister fails to drop the ministers, he said. It would also observe Black Days from November 21 to December 9.

Charging that the government has failed to secure the promised price for sugarcane growers, he said, “The government has also failed to protect the interests of onion and maize farmers.” Its decision to disburse a mere `9,000 compensation per acre for the loss of onion is not acceptable, Joshi said.

On the Arkavathy denotification issue, he said they would explore all legal options.

Chargesheet against home dept

The party has released a chargesheet on the Home Department’s failures. A 30-page booklet charged that the state, which was known for peace and tranquillity earlier, has earned a bad name following unabated incidents of atrocities against women and children. The attack on a woman IAS officer in Mysuru, the alleged kidnap and rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Tirthahalli and the death of a police officer in an alleged encounter in Gulbarga are some of the cases described in the chargesheet.