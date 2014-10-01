MYSOSRE: Tourists visiting Mysore city for Dasara can enjoy free wi-fi at selected places.

The IT and BT Department, in association with Metronet, on Tuesday launched the facility, which will be available at Mysore Palace, the Jamboo Savari route, Vartha Bhavan and the office of the Mysore District Journalists Association, till Sunday.

Smartphone users have to register first, following which they will get a password to log on to the service. Even WhatsApp, a mobile messaging app, will be available with this facility.

Metronet chairman, managing director and BBMP corporator N M Giri said that once logged in, a user can enjoy free wi-fi for four hours with 4 mbps speed. Following this, the user has to register afresh by providing details like name, mobile number and email ID.