HUBLI/BELGAUM: Flight services from Hubli airport will resume from December, Minister of State for Civil Aviation G M Siddeshwar said on Wednesday.

After reviewing the `141 crore expansion work at the airport, he said the first phase of the work will be completed by December and flight operations will resume. The operation of bigger aircraft will start only by April next year.

Meanwhile, the upgradation and expansion of Sambra airport in Belgaum will be undertaken after the completion of expansion work at Hubli airport, Siddeshwar said.

The runway will be expanded by another 150 feet, he said.