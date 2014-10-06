Ten Injured in Bidar Communal Clash

Express News Service By

BIDAR: Following a communal clash on Sunday, police clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC at Labour Colony near Shah Gunj here.

According to the police, the clash occurred when people of a particular community gathered for prayer and members of another community were conducting a funeral nearby. The funeral party was beating drums and this apparently disturbed the others who were praying. All efforts to get them to stop playing the drums went in vain. A verbal war started between the two groups, which got violent soon.

Some passersby informed the police, who had to resort to mild lathicharge to disperse the crowd. Police said 10 people were injured in the incident.

Second Incident

Another clash was reported at Shindhanker village in Bidar district on Sunday morning when some youths quarrelled over a petty issue. Chitaguppa police rushed to the village and dispersed the crowd. The situation is under control, police said.