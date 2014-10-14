MANGALORE: A male tiger attacked a tigress at Moodushedde, about 19 km from the city, on Monday morning injuring her critically.

The male tiger, Kumar, in the Dr Shivarama Karanth Biological Park mauled his female companion Bunty, sinking his teeth into her neck. Bunty was later taken out of the tiger enclosure and isolated for treatment.

According to Jayaprakash Bhandary, director of the Nisargadhama, Kumar was born and bred in Pilikula while Bunty was recently brought from Hyderabad in an exchange programme.

Leopard Captured

Hassan: Forest officials on Sunday captured a three-year-old male leopard at Tondiganalu in Arsikere taluk on Sunday. The leopard had mauled street dogs and goats at Tondiganalu, Doddehalli and Kuruvanka villages in the past one week, according to the villagers.

Two Calves Killed

Mysore: A leopard has killed two calves at Kagalavadi village in Chamarajanagar. The leopard that strayed into a farm owned by Jagadish killed two calves and even pulled one of the carcass to a nearby bush.