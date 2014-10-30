MYSOSRE: The joggers and people in Saraswathipuram proceeeding towards Kukarahalli Lake were forced to run for shelter after two JSS Mutt elephants started running helter-skelter on Wednesday.

The onlookers started screaming as baby elephants three-year-old Champa and four-year-old Drona ran amok under the railway bridge and proceeded towards TTL College before entering fire brigade office premises.

The elephants were taken out for a morning walk in Chamundipuram and neighbouring places. The mahouts and kavadis wanted to take them for a walk inside the Sri Jayachamrajendra Engineering College in Manasagangothri which has plenty of feed for the young elephants.

As they passed through Chamaraja Double Road and Maharaja's Hostel Circle, the elephants were panicked after two autorickshaws passed by, honking.

Mahesh, the mahout of Drona, fell down when the elephant started running and sustained minor injuries. While, Pasha, mahout of Champa, lost control of the elephant and started running behind it.

The frightened elephants started running under railway bridge. Tension prevailed on Saraswathipuram main road for some time as the elephants entered TTL College premises. The attempt to control them by closing the gates turned futile as the elephants broke the gate and ran towards fire brigade office.

The elephants, who entered the fire brigade premises, were surrounded by mahouts, forest personnel and others, who managed to chain them. It wasn't easy for them as the elephants tried to break the chains and ropes.

Police rushed to the spot and dispersed the mob and appealed to onlookers not to take photos with flashlights on as it would further irritate the elephants.

The mahouts were told to keep the elephants on fire brigade premises and take them back to the mutt in the evening.

RFO Puttaraju said the Mutt should take permission and inform authorities before taking elephants out for walk.

He said the people concerned will be told not to take the elephants out without informing Forest Department officials.

JSS Mutt security officer Jayakumar said the elephants got panicked as they were taken in a new route and were disturbed by vehicles and barking of dogs.