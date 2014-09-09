BANGALORE: The VIII City Civil and Session court granted anticipatory bail to Karthik Gowda son of Union Railway Minster D V Sadananda Gowda in connection with a complaint filed by actress Maitreya accusing him of cheating and raping her.

Judge G B Mudigowder granted anticipatory bail to Karthik and directed him to produce `2 lakh bond with two sureties.

He was directed to appear before the investigating officer whenever he was summoned and to visit the R T Nagar police station on the 15th and 30th of every month.

He was also directed to co-operate with the investigation and warned against tampering with evidence and influencing witnesses. The court also warned Karthik that the bail petition would be cancelled if any of the bail conditions were violated.