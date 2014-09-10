BANGALORE: Nearly a year after Chief Minister Siddaramiah laid the foundation for an underpass in Basaveshwara Nagar at an event organised by the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), construction work is yet to begin.

Siddaramaiah laid the foundation for the underpass at Siddaiah Puranik Road and Magadi Road junction along with a grade separator at 10th Cross Chord Road junction near Rajajinagar 1st Block.

While the Palike is yet to start work on the underpass, only pillars have been erected for the flyover supposed to have been completed in June this year. Siddaiah Puranik Road-Magadi Road junction is surrounded by Vijayanagar, Govindaraja nagar, Kamakshipalya, KHB Colony, Prashanth Nagar Colony, Basaveshwara Nagar and Rajajinagar Industrial town.

The underpass, costing an estimated Rs 30 crore, was to have been completed within 15 months from October 2013. But so far, work has not begun even at the ground-level.

When contacted, BBMP Superintendent Engineer (major roads) K T Nagaraj said there was a procedural delay in cutting trees and shifting the utilities of BWSSB and BESCOM. But BBMP Commissioner M Lakshminarayana said shifting utilities and tree cutting is being done.

“The actual work will start in the next one month,” he said.

BBMP Chief Conservator of Forest Brijesh Kumar said the department has given permission to cut 26 trees to construct the underpass.

According to Govindaraja Nagar MLA Priya Krishna, there was a delay in getting permission to cut the trees. As many as nine trees were axed a month ago. Also, the alignment of the underpass was changed.

“Instead of taking the right side space on Magadi Road, BBMP officials are now taking the left portion. This will reduce the number of trees to be cut,” he said. Also, the acquisition of existing building or private properties can be avoided, he said.

BBMP sources said that at Magadi Road-Siddaiah Puranik Road junction, the passenger car unit (PCU) was close to 8,300 per hour during peak hours last year. If the PCU is close to 10,000 per hour, a grade separator or underpass would be necessary.

The sources said as the the PCU has increased now, there is a need for an underpass. But with no underpass or grade separator yet, people have to struggle with traffic congestion, they said.