MANGALORE: Energy Minister D K Shivakumar announced on Sunday that those who want grid power should get clearance from the local civic bodies.

“All these years contractors used to hoodwink the system and get grid connections without any proper clearances. Following the Urban Development Ministry’s objection to this practice, the government has decided not to connect new buildings to the grid unless they produce all the clearances from the Urban Development Department and its civic bodies,” he said.

Shivakumar said any sub division of any electricity supply companies (ESCOMs) found to be circumventing this directive will have to face action.

All assistant executive engineers and executive engineers have been told to strictly adhere to the new rule while providing power connection to houses, office complexes, shopping malls and any other new constructions, the Minister said.

The applicants will have to pr ovide completion certificates and occupation certificate among others, added Shivakumar.

The temporary power connections at the time of a building’s construction will be given as per the existing rules but in no circumstances will it be converted into a permanent grid connection, he pointed out.

No Transformers on Roads

In another announcement Shivakumar said all the transformers located on roads and public property will be re-located to other places to clear obstructions.

“In places where it is absolutely necessary to retain the transformers in the same place, they will be placed on a specially constructed concrete pedestal,” he said.

Enhance Transformer Bank

All the ESCOMs have been directed to enhance their transformer bank by up to 50 per cent of their stock.

Transformer failures in rural areas will be rectified in 72 hours while in the cities it will be done in 24 hours,” he said.

Set up 24X7 Helplines

To give better fault repair service to the consumers all ESCOMs have been directed to start 24X7 helplines and purchase new vehicles with adequate technical back up to take up fault repairs in minimum possible time, Shivakumar told.

In an effort to provide redressal to the consumers against all public complaints, a local committee at the level of Legislative Assembly constituency will be formed having a maximum of six local people from different walks of life and will be headed by the MLA of the constituency.

Similarly at taluk-level a sub divisional committee and at the section-level committee will also be formed. These committees will meet at least once in a month and take up pending issues relating to electric supply.

3,000 MW of power by 2016

Outlining the power situation in Karnataka Shivakumar said: “We will have an additional of 3,000 MW by 2016 which will be a combination of hydro, thermal and non conventional energy sources like wind and solar power. Talks were on with the government to earmark solar power generating stations in four places in Karnataka. Initially we had plans to have a Solar Generating Station on the lines of Ultra Mega Power plants producing about 2000 MW but on second thought the government has decided to break it into four stations with an installed capacity of 500 MW. These will be set up in Bayaluseeme and Northern Karnataka.”