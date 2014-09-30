BANGALORE: Revenue Department officials will have to skip a couple of holidays and go to office next month to clear pending files.

The state government has cancelled all holidays from October 6 to 11 for the revenue officials working at the Secretariat (Vidhana Soudha and MS Building) to clear files pending for more than a year. They also cannot apply for leave or go on a tour during this period.

Of the 1.36 lakh files pending, the Revenue Department tops the list with 17,361.

“We have been instructed to work even on a second Saturday (October 11) which is a holiday, and on Sunday. We also have to work on October 8, which is again a holiday for Valmiki Jayanti,” a section officer of the department told Express.

At least 100 officials, including Principal Secretary B Basavaraju, will turn up for work during the three holidays.

Revenue Minister Srinivasa Prasad has asked the officials to submit a status report on the pending files on October 11.

On September 7, a Sunday, personnel of almost all departments in Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha and MS Building worked as part of the file clearance drive.