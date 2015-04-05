BENGALURU: The two-day BJP National Executive Committee meeting, which concluded here on Saturday, fully backed the Centre on the Land Acquisition Bill.

Briefing reporters on the delibrations at the valedictory of the meeting and details of Modi’s valedictory address here on Saturday, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, “The growth model we are going to pursue is one for economic growth and its benefits will percolate to the poor by way of creating jobs and poverty alleviation programmes.”

“The amended Land Acquisition Bill will benefit farmers as it ensures higher compensation, projects for rural infrastructure, electrification, rural industrialisation, irrigation and social housing,” he said.

BJP leader Gopal Agarwal made a power point presentation before the delegates explaining how the Bill is pro-farmer and favours development.

“All the state units were instructed to come out with simple booklets conveying this message and also conduct village-level meetings to spread the message,” Jaitley added.

Those who are opposing the Bill are anti-development and anti-farmer, he said and added that people will understand this when they are enlightened about the benefits of the Bill.

Jaitley also said the government is not adamant on the Land Bill and said, “We have an open mind for any constructive amendments to the Bill.”

Vow to Expose Cong

Earlier, while giving out details about the political resolution adopted by the National Executive, Industries and Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accused the Congress of carrying out a misinformation campaign about the Bill.

“We will go to each and every village and explain to the people and expose Congress’ hollowness. It is opposing the Bill just for the sake of it,” she said.

Taking strong exception to the demand for a NoC or Social Impact Audit (SIA) by the Congress, Sitharaman said, “Let the Congress reveal how and when it had obtained NoC or SIA while arbitrarily allocating coal mines to rich companies.”

Both Jaitley and Sitharaman maintained that the government had addressed all genuine concerns raised by the Opposition and the farming community in the amended Bill.

The party has also decided to celebrate the birth centenary of its ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya this year. It has also planned to organise nation-wide programmes to spread awareness on the Centres’ achievements.

The National Executive also decided that the government will come out with a slew of programmes centred around the spirit of Antyodaya, propagated by Upadhyaya, targeting at the poorest of the poor.

No speech by party Margdarshak Advani

The BJP National Executive that concluded on Saturday will go down in history as the first mega strategy conclave where party patriarch L K Advani was reduced to a mute spectator. The Executive which opened without Advani’s customary ‘Margadarshak’ (guidance) address ended with PM Narendra Modi’s valedictory address. Those who expected that the partymen would request Advani to present his views before Modi’s address were disappointed. The leader did not get an opportunity to speak even at the public rally addressed by the PM.