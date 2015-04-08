Minister Patil Contradicts Official Move on BE Seats

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: The government is speaking in multiple voices about admissions to undergraduate engineering colleges for the coming year.

On Tuesday, Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, Medical Education Minister, contradicted the Higher Education Department’s stand on the implementation of an Act kept in abeyance since 2006.

The Higher Education Department had written to private engineering colleges, saying it would implement the Karnataka Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission and Determination of Fee) Act, 2006, from 2015-16. It now turns out the department had no clue about the government’s thinking.

Overruling the communication, Patil said, “We have not yet finalised the details, and the Act will be implemented only after it is amended.”

Amending the Act can only be initiated in the Assembly’s monsoon session, beginning June, when much of the admission process will be done.

The Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA) has received a letter confirming the implementation of the Act.

“Higher Education Minister R V Deshpande is out of town. I will discuss the issue with him once he is back,” Patil said.

The private colleges, meanwhile, are saying the state government has no powers to introduce any amendment to the law, pushed into cold storage again after a furore last year.

“That is their opinion. I can just assure students things will be done in time and they need not worry. We will clear everything by next week,” the Minister told Express.

The government had been pushing for a single entrance test, but Patil said, “The Act never said there should be a single test. Let students write both tests.”

The Common Entrance Test, conducted by the government, is scheduled on April 29 and 30, and the COMED-K test, conducted by private colleges, is slated for May 10. Students from across India write the tests to seek admission to professional colleges in Karnataka.

“We are following the deadline given by the Supreme Court for post-graduate admissions, and will do the same for undergraduate courses,” Patil said.

Reacting to Express breaking the news about the Higher Education Department’s circular, Patil said the Act, when implemented, would apply to medical, dental and engineering courses.