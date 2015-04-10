Census Will Ensure Welfare of All Castes, Says Jayachandra

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: The state government on Thursday launched a massive public awareness campaign blitz to ensure success of the caste census to be conducted in the state from Sunday. The first-ever caste census in the post-independence era will end on April 30.

Social Welfare Minister H Anjaneya formally launched the publicity blitz here by releasing awareness songs composed by lyricist and music director Hamsalekha and short video films explaining the need for the public to share complete data of their family members with the census enumerators.

While the songs have been set to the tunes of popular Kannada film hits, the short video films have Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Anjaneya urging the public to fully co-operate with the enumerators when they approach their homes.

The state government, which has set aside Rs 170 crore for the entire census exercise, is all set to launch the public awareness blitz from Friday with mobile audio-visual units that will reach out to every nook and corner of all the districts, street corner hoardings, posters, advertisements in print and electronic media and pamphlets, Anjaneya said.

Anjaneya appealed to the people to provide complete data covering all the 55 parameters that the census includes as the intention of the census is to ascertain the social, educational and economic condition of each and every caste. “It will enable us to come out with more effective programmes for the welfare of various communities to ensure social justice,” he said.

Census: Exemption to Genuine Cases

The Department of Public Instruction has said that if the teachers deployed for caste census have genuine reasons and seek exemption, such cases will be viewed sympathetically.

An official press release from the Commissioner of Public Instruction Mohammed Mohsin states, “It is already clarified that teachers are taking part in the census during vacation time and not during academics. Census requires expertise and involves collection of socio-economic data and there is lack of expert man power.”