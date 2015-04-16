BENGALURU: The radiation released by the USSR nuclear programme into the environment is much more than what was leaked during the Chernobyl disaster in 1986, said A R Sundararajan, expert on radiation and nuclear energy programmes.

Sundararajan, who is chairman of the Safety Review Committee for Application of Radiation in Industry, Medicine and Research (SARCAR), Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, was speaking on the environmental legacy of the nuclear weapon programme of the former Soviet Union at National Institute for Advanced Sciences on Wednesday.

In the Cold War era, with the aim of catching up with the US, the former Soviet Union embarked upon rapidly building a large-scale weapon centre known as Mayak facility. Partly because of lack of knowledge and mostly because of Cold War pressures, the operation of these facilities was far from safe, resulting in radiation exposure to a large number of workers and other members of the public, he said.

USSR put together seven laboratories using radioactive plutonium and uranium to build a variety of massive nuclear weapons. “While 12 bombs of that magnitude are enough to annihilate the world, the USSR went on to make many more,” he said.

The magnitude of their nuclear programme can be understood from the fact that between 1948-1987, they reprocessed about 1,36,000 tonnes of nuclear material from their plutonium processing reactors. In India, the maximum capacity of a nuclear reactor is about 100 tonnes.

The Mayak reprocessing facility was the first plutonium production complex in USSR. The permissive levels of radiation at that time were 5 rem per year. It now is 2 rem per year. The workers received radiation doses of 48 rem in 1949, 94 rem in 1950, 113 rem in 1951 and so on. The radiation exposed to residents near Techa river, near Mayak, surpassed what was generated during the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, he said.