MYSURU:In a shocking incident, a villager has committed suicide after a panchayat of some self-proclaimed village leaders imposed on him a fine of Rs 2 lakh for allegedly abusing a fellow villager, and threatened to banish him if he failed to pay it.

The farmer, Siddaramegowda (56) of D Salundi village, attempted to hang himself from a tree on July 12. He died at K R Hospital on Saturday.

In a complaint to Jayapura police, the victim’s son, S Basappa, has said that his father and one Shivanna Nayaka of the village had exchanged heated words on July 6. His father had taken exception to Nayaka not beating the drum in front of their house announcing the collection of donations for the renovation of a temple ‘gopura’ in the village.

Nayaka, who took the matter to the ‘panchayat’, accused Siddaramegowda of abusing him in filthy language. Following a ‘hearing’ on July 12, the self-proclaimed village leaders ‘convicted’ Siddaramegowda and ordered him to pay the fine. Shocked by their diktat, Siddaramegowda tried to hang himself from a tree near his house but the noose got cut. He was rushed to a hospital in Mysuru where the doctors said he had suffered brain haemorrhage.

The accused named in the complaint are Shivanna Nayaka, Kullegowda, Nanjundegowda, C M Siddaramegowda and Cement Siddaramegowda. Basappa has alleged that the ‘village leaders’ impose fines on innocent villagers for sundry reasons and misuse that money.

Siddaramegowda’s sister Nanjamma told reporters that the accused should be given stringent punishment. SP Abhinav Khare said that the investigation is on and that they would catch the culprits soon.