Home States Karnataka

98 Karnataka Taluks to Get Drought-hit Tag

Water levels in 13 major reservoirs are also depleting fast.

Published: 12th August 2015 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2015 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU:The state government has  decided to declare 98 taluks in the state as drought-hit, following a dry spell of weeks. The decision was taken at the State Cabinet meeting here on Tuesday.

Tag.JPGLaw and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T B Jayachandra told reporters later that 16 districts in the state have been facing shortfall of rain, ranging from 22 per cent to 63 per cent, with Vijayapura topping the list.

“In the first phase, 98 taluks in 26 districts will be declared as drought-hit based on the report of the district administrations. We will review the situation again next week and declare more taluks if rains continue to elude,” he said.

Water levels in 13 major reservoirs in the state are also depleting fast giving signs of acute water shortage in the coming days, he added.

Stating that the situation is indeed grim, Jayachandra said if it doesn’t rain in the next two-three days, the standing crop will be affected.

To a question, he said that relief measures like supply of drinking water through tankers, providing works to the rural folk are already being implemented in most affected areas.

“The government has already released Rs 200 crore to the deputy commissioners, of which Rs 25 crore is being spent on supply of water, Rs 175 crore on other relief works,” the minister said.

On seeking the Central government’s assistance, he said: “We are still assessing the situation. There are signs of revival of monsoon. Till now, we have not taken into account the crop loss. We will wait for another week and consolidate the total loss before approaching Centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp