98 Karnataka Taluks to Get Drought-hit Tag

BENGALURU:The state government has decided to declare 98 taluks in the state as drought-hit, following a dry spell of weeks. The decision was taken at the State Cabinet meeting here on Tuesday.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T B Jayachandra told reporters later that 16 districts in the state have been facing shortfall of rain, ranging from 22 per cent to 63 per cent, with Vijayapura topping the list.

“In the first phase, 98 taluks in 26 districts will be declared as drought-hit based on the report of the district administrations. We will review the situation again next week and declare more taluks if rains continue to elude,” he said.

Water levels in 13 major reservoirs in the state are also depleting fast giving signs of acute water shortage in the coming days, he added.

Stating that the situation is indeed grim, Jayachandra said if it doesn’t rain in the next two-three days, the standing crop will be affected.

To a question, he said that relief measures like supply of drinking water through tankers, providing works to the rural folk are already being implemented in most affected areas.

“The government has already released Rs 200 crore to the deputy commissioners, of which Rs 25 crore is being spent on supply of water, Rs 175 crore on other relief works,” the minister said.

On seeking the Central government’s assistance, he said: “We are still assessing the situation. There are signs of revival of monsoon. Till now, we have not taken into account the crop loss. We will wait for another week and consolidate the total loss before approaching Centre.