Barcodes on Answer Sheets to Hide Students' Identities

Rashmi Belur By

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board is introducing barcodes on answer scripts to prevent malpractices during exam evaluation.

“The main intention behind introducing barcodes for answer scripts is to prevent the evaluators from knowing the identity of students. With the existing scripts, evaluators can easily get to know the name of the student and the school they are from,” highly placed sources said.

According to officials, this will prevent malpractices during evaluation and tabulation. “Each answer script will be provided with a dummy number along with the barcode. The original register number will be saved in the system. After evaluation work is completed and tabulation is done, the authorities can access the original register number of the candidate by just providing the dummy number,” an official said.

During the 2015 exams, some evaluators gave pass marks to students who had just copied the questions in the answer sheet. “There are allegations, and we have also received complaints, that some agents are working within the department to help some students pass in the exams by paying money to evaluators,” the official said.

In Practice

The system of barcoding answer scripts is already being practised in neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. In Andhra Pradesh, during evaluation, the front sheet (OMR) of the answer script with information on the candidate is detached from the script while it is handed over for evaluation.

This system is also in practice at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru, Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi, and Bangalore University.

Goof-up In The Past

During the March/April 2015 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) final exams, one student had secured pass marks in science, mathematics and social science though he had just copied down the questions. Later the board withdrew the results and re-evaluated it to fail the candidate. Action was initiated against the evaluators.