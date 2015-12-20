DHARWAD: With the Centre giving its nod for setting up of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Dharwad, the mentor team from IIT -Mumbai visited the Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI) campus here on Saturday and took stock of available infrastructure to start the IIT academic activities from next year.

The team including Prof Dewang Khakkar, Prof Shivaprasad and Prof Kunalkar went round the WALMI campus, hostels, guest house and also visited the campus of the University of Agricultural Sciences, which would be used as additional facility for holding lectures and conventions. The team also visited the the campus of Karnatak University.

Prof Dewang Khakkar told reporters that the academic activities of IIT Dharwad would start from July 2016. The first batch of 120 students will be admitted, he added.

He directed the district administration to hand over the renovated facilities at WALMI to start the IIT classes by the end of May 2016.

DC P Rajendra Cholan asked the team to handover the proposal with the details of their requirements for starting the IIT, which would be forwarded to the state government for approval.

Around 180 plus quarters available on the campus for housing students and staff, are needed to be renovated for the IIT. The district administration is ready with an estimated plan for renovation of buildings and other facilities at WALMI. The work will be taken up on a war footing, he said.

District Minister Vinay Kulkarni the state government will provide all possible assistance for setting up the IIT in Dharwad, he said.

MLAs Aravind Bellad, Prasad Abbaiah, Additional DC B C Satheesha, HDMC Commissioner C M Noormansur and other officials were present.