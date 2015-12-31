BENGALURU: Students appearing for their second-year PU examinations in March next year will be able to see copies of their evaluated answer scripts online.

The Pre-University Education Department has taken this decision following the technical problems it faced while giving answer script photocopies this year. “Many meetings have been held in this regard and the decision will be announced officially soon,” a senior official said.

After the March 2015 exams, the department botched up the procedure, and many students received photocopies of their answer scripts after the deadline to apply for supplementary exams. In some cases, students received wrong copies as well.

This sparked protests by parents and students. “We cannot forget the situation last year. Every day, at least 100 parents with their children would gather.... We don’t want to repeat the mistakes,” an official said.

How it Works

When a student applies for a photocopy, he or she will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) from the department. Using the OTP, the student can access and download the answer script from the official website.

“Once they have a copy of their answer script, it will be easy for them to analyse and identify discrepancies in evaluation. It will save them money and us, a lot of work,” the official said.

The department is also considering making it mandatory for students to apply for re-totalling if they want their answer scripts revalued. However, a final decision will be taken only by the second week of January.