BENGALURU: The state is set to get a substantial increase in its share of central taxes, a quantum jump of 10 percentage points from the existing 32 to 42 per cent.

It is estimated that Karnataka could get additional funds of around Rs 10,000 crore after the Centre gave its nod to accept the 14th Finance Commission recommendations on devolution of funds from central taxes.

All these years, the funds were shared based on the development stage of states resulting in developed states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and others losing their share of funds to poorly developed states like Odisha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and others.

I S Prasad, chairman, Central Taxes Committee, FKCCI, said the state contributes around Rs 50,000 crore by way of excise, customs and service taxes and an equal amount of indirect taxes. “By this, we should get around Rs 10,000 crore additional funds,” Prasad added.

Prof K Gayathri, Centre for Economic Studies and Policy at Institute for Social and Economic Change, said it is difficult to quantify the exact amount. She, however, expects that the state will get additional funds because of the new devolution formula. “It will be helpful because of the quantum jump in resource size. The state can fix its own priorities and come out with schemes tailor-made to their needs,” she said.

On the cut in Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), both Gayathri and Prasad said it is a good thing. All these schemes come with riders like providing matching grants and as a result many states cannot fully utilise them, they noted.

Prof Abdul Ajiz, National Fellow at the National Law School of India University, however, feels that CSS should be there. “The funds from CSS programmes directly benefit people. However, all states cannot have that kind of money to run several of these schemes,” he feels, expressing confidence that no political party in power at the Centre will end CSS as it helps them capture votes.

N Nityananda, chairman, Banking and Finance Committee, FKCCI, said an increase in funds for the state is a cause of worry due to lack of accountability and transparency.

“There is a huge leakage at the state and local government level. The Centre was keeping tab on the funds released under CSS to check if they are used for the purpose they were meant for. Now, we don’t have such a mechanism,” he said.

He admitted that more funds will help the state to come out with better programmes. “There should be some kind of mechanism to stop funds being misused,” he felt.

Meanwhile, a senior official in the Finance Department said they are waiting for the Union budget to find the exact increase in its share of funds.

“As of now, we are sure of getting more funds. The exact amount is not known. Moreover, the cut in CSS also needs to be taken into consideration to know the exact increase,” he said.