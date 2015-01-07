BENGALURU: The state’s first ever socio-education survey announced by the government is the first step towards achieving social and economic equity, K Kantharaj, chairman of the Permanent Backward Classes Commission, said here on Tuesday.

Speaking to Express, Kantharaj said, “Its ultimate aim is to achieve parity in utilising the opportunities provided by the state government.”

On the survery giving individuals the option to refuse information to the enumerators, he said compulsory disclosures cannot be demanded as it may infringe on fundamental rights.

He said if the number of citizens renouncing caste or any other community is large, the state government may come out with beneficiary schemes for them in future.

Defending the decision to deploy teachers for enumeration work, he said, “Teachers’ services are being utilised in this survey under the provision of section 24(F) of the Right to Education Act 2009.”

Stating that the house-to-house survey would start from April 11, he said it would be done during vacation.