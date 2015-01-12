Vijayapura Records Under Bone Biting Cold, People Face Inconvenience

Express News Service By

VIJAYAPURA: Vijayapura, known for its scorching summers, is reeling under a cold wave. The temperature dipped to 6.1 degrees Celsius on Friday, while it was 6.7 on Saturday and 7 on Sunday.

This January is considered to be the coldest in 15 years, according to agro meteorologist H Venkatesh.

In January 2011, the temperature touched 7 degrees Celsius, while in 2012, it was 8.4 degrees Celsius and in 2013, it hovered around 7 degrees Celsius. But the coldest day was in December 2007 when the temperature touched 5.4 degrees Celsius. In December 2014, Vijayapura recorded the state’s lowest minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius.

Venkatesh said such conditions exist if the air pressure is heavy in north-west India and when cold winds blow from Rajasthan. Most places in north Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana are experiencing the cold wave.