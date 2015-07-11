KOPPAL: Though Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) has been identified in younger generation, Ayurveda System of Medicine has a practical approach to the same, said AYUSH Department Director Vijayakumar Gogi.

He was speaking after inaugurating a two-day national seminar on 'Practical Approach to PCOS' organised by Shri Gavisiddeshwara Ayurvedic Medical College here on Friday.

PCOS is a common female endocrinal disorder with prevalence of about 26 per cent in the age group of 18 to 45 years. It has of late been identified with much younger generation which could be the cause of concern. Yet, Ayurveda has practical approach in diagnosis and management of PCOS, he noted.

Women with increasing symptoms of PCOS face fertility problems owing to overarian dysfunction and endocrine problems, he elaborated. The Ayurveda approach to PCOS focuses on regularising the cycle and managing infertility in married women, he added.

While Ayurveda doctor B Shyamala presented key-note address at the seminar, Doctors Sachin Kulkarni, Mamata K V, Shreelakshmi and Satish Jalihal spoke on various aspects of PCOS.

Doctors Suresh Vyavahare, Sadashiva Gowda, Mahesha R Govankop and C H Ravindar are scheduled to shed light on PCOS on the second day of the seminar on Saturday. The seminar will conclude with a panel discussion and valedictory on the same day.

Gavisiddeshwara Ayurvedic Medical College principal B S Savadi, lecturer C S Karmudi and scores of delegates took part in the seminar.