MANDYA: Sugarcane growers submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Sunday seeking re-opening of sugar factories and fixing of support price for all major crops.

Siddaramaiah received a memorandum from the farmers who were protesting at Kaverivana at Mandya taluk.

The protest was led by MLA K S Puttanaiah. They urged the chief minister to clear the pending arrears of sugarcane farmers at the earliest and instruct the factories to start crushing for the season.

Welcoming the action against private moneylenders, the protestors demanded that Siddaramaiah hold talks with bank heads and instruct them to provide fresh loans.

They also demanded that gold pledged in banks should be released.

Puttanaiah asked Siddaramaiah to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss the agricultural policy and other issues.

The chief minister assured the farmers of solving their problems and said factories will be directed to start crushing of cane at the earliest.

He said instructions will be given to banks to give fresh loans to the farmers.

Kannada Rakshana Vedike workers demanded that the chief minister order a CID inquiry into Mysugar Factory which has remained defunct despite sanction of grants to the tune of crores of rupees.

They further asked him to increase milk prices and prevent selling of milk to dairies in neighbouring states.