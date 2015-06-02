MYSURU: A BJP corporator on Monday sat on a dharna on a footpath where customers of Arya Bar and Restaurant in Agrahara area relieve themselves.

What forced the ward number 1 corporator B V Manjunath to hit the stinking place was the corporation officials allegedly going soft on the powerful bar owner.

During a ward beat in the morning, Manjunath was again reminded by the residents about the human waste from the bar’s toilet flowing on the road because of a broken pipe. The corporator, already upset over the officials’ inaction against the bar owner even after a notice was served by the corporation’s Health and Sanitation Standing Committee, found himself helpless.

He then went to the place behind the bar and sat on the footpath. Soon some residents joined him. Sensing trouble, corporation officials summoned the pourakarmikas to clean the area. But the agitators did not allow them to do so until the media arrived. Later, zonal assistant commissioner Satyamurthy and health inspector Prabhakar visited the spot and locked the bar. It was opened only after the owner promised to put the toilet in order. The toilet repair work has begun.

Manjunath said the bar is owned by Gururaj, son of ex-corporator P Devaraj.

Meanwhile, district excise officials visited the spot and said that the bar will be opened only in stipulated hours and liquor will be served. The excise officials assured the locals that action will be taken against the bar if it is found violating the government directions.