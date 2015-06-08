M Veerappa Moily, who started the Common Entrance Test (CET) during his tenure as chief minister of Karnataka (1992-94), says the system, meant to help the poor, has been distorted and sabotaged. “Now, only those with influence or money get seats,” Moily, a senior Congress leader, told Express.

Excerpts.

What were the objectives when you started the CET?

A young gentleman used to come walking to see me almost every month from a far-off place where he was studying MBBS. His family had sold everything to get that seat and he was finding it difficult even to pay his hostel fee. I used to give him money. Once when he did not come for three months, I sent some people to his hostel. I was shocked to know that the boy had committed suicide. There were many such families who wanted to make their children doctors and engineers but could not do so as they had no money. That was when I, along with some IAS officers, conceived the idea of CET so that poor meritorious students could get seats as a matter of right.

Till I became the CM, the government used to have around 500 medical and engineering seats every year. That was an arrangement with private colleges. Only those who managed to get a letter from the Deputy Secretary got the seats. No one bothered about the poor. We ended such practice and systematised the whole process of admission. CET was started with an executive order. All seats, including 85 per cent of the seats in private colleges, were given strictly on merit and reservation basis, and 15 per cent left to the managements. And the managements had to follow certain guidelines. I was threatened. Private managements opposed it and challenged it before several courts, but I successfully ran the show.

Today, the system seems to be skewed.

Now, only those with influence or money get seats. There is no encouragement for merit. People are harassed. There is no motivation to do well in studies as there is no certainty that if you do well, you will get a seat. It is very unfortunate and I feel very sad. When we started CET, it was a foolproof system to help students get seats without any scope for manipulation.

Every year there is confusion till the last minute. Why can’t the system be transparent?

Yes, it is dragged on till the last minute. Private managements blackmail the government. Then there is corruption in the government. The system should be 100 per cent transparent. You need to have commitment and vision. Many a times as politicians and ministers, we think only about our relatives and people from our caste. If we look at the society as one, such things won’t happen.

You mean to say ministers or others in power don’t have that vision and commitment?

I don’t want to put it in a negative way ... but all that I am saying is that you can still resolve the situation if you have the political will and a vision for the society and forget your caste and affiliation to any institution.

Do you think ministers who own educational institutions or connected with them should recuse themselves from any meeting that takes a decision on matters related to education?

Yes, as there is a conflict of interest. They should give up their posts. Unfortunately, this nexus exists.

Institutions that achieved status of deemed to be universities are not admitting local students.

Deemed to be university status has not helped much, rather it killed the efficiency of those institutions. It gives more room for them to act on their own, whimsically. It has not served the purpose. Karnataka students should get more seats and that is not happening now.

Don’t you think keeping the Karnataka Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission and Determination of Fee) Act, 2006 in abeyance is an affront to the apex court?

Yes, it is. I must say that a lot of damage has been done by vested interests in many places, including the government. The system was sabotaged.

How differently would you handle the situation?

It can be handled easily. Today, I know the law better. My suggestion is that 85 per cent seats in private colleges should be under CET and there should be only one entrance test. There should be transparency and merit should be the only criterion. Money should not play any role, and fees should be reduced.

How do you rate the Siddaramaiah government’s performance?

He has been doing very well. He wants to serve the poor and he is committed. He should not yield to any pressure and he has to safeguard himself. He has to assert himself a little more and he will be successful. I give him full marks.

What about the voices of discontent within the party?

Those not made ministers or those who think they have not got the right portfolios keep talking. I don’t think the CM should bother about them.

Will Rahul Gandhi’s new-found aggression help Congress?

He has a pure mind. He is for the poor. That message is clear from him and Soniaji.

How do you rate the Modi government’s performance?

Just foreign tours. Farmers are the worst hit, manufacturing sector is not doing well and banks are collapsing. Lending is at the lowest in 18-19 years.