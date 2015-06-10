BENGALURU: The Secretariat of Karnataka Legislature, which had recently issued a ‘controversial’ circular asking women employees not to ‘loiter’ in the corridors and speak loudly on mobile phones, was forced to modify it and issue a fresh one.

Several women organisations had raised their voice against the earlier circular and the State Government Employees Association too had opposed it.

The earlier circular had stated, “Some officials and employees of this Secretariat are still found gathering in groups, talking loudly on mobile phones, and women employees unnecessarily walk in the corridors during office hours. This type of behaviour not only disturbs official functioning but also reflects indiscipline.”

Sensing trouble, Nazir Ahmed, Under Secretary, Secretariat of Karnataka Legislature, issued a fresh circular on June 5 withdrawing the reference to women. The fresh circular states, “It was noted that some of the officials and employees of the Secretariat are found wandering in the corridors, and speaking loudly on mobile phones.”