BENGALURU:Member of BJP’s legal wing S Nataraj Sharma on Monday filed an affidavit with Justice H S Kempanna Commission which is probing the alleged illegal denotification of land in Arkavathy Layout.

Nataraj, along with lawyer S Doreraju, submitted the documents running into 810 pages to the Commission in support of the party’s allegation that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah illegally denotified 119 acres of land in Arkavathy Layout and that there were irregularities in land deals worth about Rs 10,000 crore.

He highlighted several specific cases where land has been denotified, allegedly violating rules and even court orders..

It cited a case in which the BDA denotified land belonging to Khadi Gramodyoga House Building Society. The Society had entered into an agreement of sale of several plots of land situated in and around Jakkur village adjoining the National Highway to International Airport. Being located in the prime area, the land is worth several crores. The BDA without proper representation and valid reasons, denotified the land, causing huge loss to the state exchequer. The state government, instead of rejecting the resolution of the BDA, approved it, Nataraj alleged.

He claimed that the government, in order to facilitate illegal denotification/deletion/Re-do, twisted six guidelines prescribed by courts. The government also failed to follow the prohibitions imposed by the Supreme Court to save land from mass deletions, Nataraj stated in the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the state government intentionally gave up land worth more than Rs 10,000 crore.

Nataraj accused the Siddaramaiah-led government of denotifying 702 acres of land, of which 119 acres have been denotified violating all rules. “Land to the extent of 119 acres has been excluded without the resolution of the BDA. If at all there was any resolution, it was illegal and was based on the cooked-up stories of special land acquisition officers. The said deletion of land does not comply with the directions of the courts and was against the scope and object of the resolution of the BDA which is totally misused and misinterpreted by the present BDA Commissioner Shyam Bhat,” stated the affidavit.

The government’s claim that the deletions or denotifications were made on the resolutions passed by the previous BJP government in 2011 is totally baseless, Nataraj said.

Congress does the same

Congress legal cell, headed by C M Dhananjaya, too submitted a booklet to Justice Kempanna Commission to counter the BJP’s allegations. Dhananjaya said the denotifications effected by the Siddaramaiah government were in compliance with the court orders.