TUMAKURU: A delegation of dalit leaders, including former IAS officer K Shivaram, called on Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, senior pontiff of Sri Siddaganga Mutt on Sunday and sought his blessings in their struggle to make a dalit the chief minister.

This visit is significant as KPCC president G Parameshwara hails from the district.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Shivaram alleged that Siddaramaiah became chief minister by ensuring Parameshwara’s defeat in the 2013 Assembly polls.

“He used the word AHINDA and became the CM. If he is committed to what he says, he should step down and make a dalit/ minority leader as the CM for the rest of the tenure”, he added.

“Let the Congress high command make any of the dalit leaders- H Anjaneya, K H Muniyappa, Mallikarjuna Kharge and Motamma as the CM,” he said.

“Lingayat leaders ruled the state as CM for 23 years, Vokkaligas for 18 years, Brahmins for eight years and the remaining CMs were from the backward classes. What sin have the dalits committed for not seeing their leader as the CM even after 65 years of India’s independence?” he asked.

The dalit leaders had recently floated a forum—Dalit Mukhyamantri Janandolana Kriya Samithi and will be holding a protest in Belagavi on Monday.