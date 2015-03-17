HUBBALLI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is planning to rope in schools to validate and analyse data, especially those related on watershed areas, groundwater, forest, mines and minerals, collected using remote sensing satellites, said ISRO chairman A S Kiran Kumar.

On the sidelines of a function at Lakshmeshwar in the district on Monday, Kirankumar told reporters that ISRO was already working on an experimental basis on this plan.

Considering the outcome which would expand across the nation, the regional and state remote sensing centres would work on the plan. However, mechanisms are yet to be planned to implement these plans, Kiran Kumar added.

He said snother project that ISRO wants to take up is collecting the quality of water by encouraging schools to set up labs.

The data processed would help in several levels of administration to frame policies and programmes, he added.

On the future programmes of ISRO, Kirankumar said the fourth satellite of Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System series would be launched on March 28 and three satellites of Astrosat series in the coming days. ISRO would also launch three satellites of the United Kingdom, he said.