Home States Karnataka

Jaipal Says Govt Undermining Democratic Institutions

Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy said the BJP government has failed to deliver the promises it made before the 2014 general elections

Published: 21st May 2015 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2015 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

jaipal reddy - PTI

BENGALURU: Coming down heavily on the one-year-old NDA government, Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy accused the Centre of trying to undermine democratic institutions to suit its politics.   

The BJP government has failed to deliver the promises it made before the 2014 general elections, Reddy told reporters here on Wednesday. The Centre has sabotaged all pro-people schemes initiated by the UPA government, he said and added that it (BJP) tried to tinker with democratic institutions like the Rajya Sabha and the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR). He flayed the disbanding of ICHR’s advisory committee. Reddy condemned the decision to appoint  Y Sudarshan Rao as ICHR head saying that “Rao was hardly acknowledged by global and Indian historians.” He slammed the removal of eminent historians from ICHR’s advisory board, including Romila Thapar.  “The Centre is pursuing communalism... It is replacing eminent historians with those from saffron background,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp