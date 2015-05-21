Jaipal Says Govt Undermining Democratic Institutions

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: Coming down heavily on the one-year-old NDA government, Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy accused the Centre of trying to undermine democratic institutions to suit its politics.

The BJP government has failed to deliver the promises it made before the 2014 general elections, Reddy told reporters here on Wednesday. The Centre has sabotaged all pro-people schemes initiated by the UPA government, he said and added that it (BJP) tried to tinker with democratic institutions like the Rajya Sabha and the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR). He flayed the disbanding of ICHR’s advisory committee. Reddy condemned the decision to appoint Y Sudarshan Rao as ICHR head saying that “Rao was hardly acknowledged by global and Indian historians.” He slammed the removal of eminent historians from ICHR’s advisory board, including Romila Thapar. “The Centre is pursuing communalism... It is replacing eminent historians with those from saffron background,” he said.