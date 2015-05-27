BIDAR: Three people were killed and five others injured when their SUV overturned near Khanapur on Bidar-Bhalki Road early Tuesday morning.

The deceased are Pasha Sab (57), Nabisab Lalsab (55) and Shaik Baseer Gulabsab (46) of Nalegaon village in Latur district, Maharashtra.

It is said that the driver of the SUV was blinded by the headlight from an oncoming vehicle and lost control.

They were travelling to Hyderabad from Udgir in Maharashtra. Residents admitted the injured to a hospital. Dhanur police have registered a case.