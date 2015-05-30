MYSURU:Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday managed to cast his vote in the gram panchayat elections at his native Siddaramanahundi village near here, despite failing to produce any identity card.

When he arrived at the polling station, a lady polling officer sought the Chief Minister’s identity card. Siddaramaiah replied in the negative and said he himself was the identity card. He then proceeded to collect the ballot paper and cast his vote.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that candidates supported by the Congress would win the polls.

Siddaramaiah said though the local body polls were not fought on political symbols, he said several Congress workers were in the fray.

Asked about the pending Cabinet expansion, he said he would think about it after the polls.

Later, Siddaramaiah had snacks at his friend Kempeeraiah’s (former zilla panchayat member) house in Siddaramanahundi before returning to Bengaluru.