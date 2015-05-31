MYSURU:With private operators showing no interest in operating flights to Mysuru, the state government seems to have convinced Air India to start services between Bengaluru and Mysuru.

The national carrier is expected to begin flight operations in July, which will help in attracting more tourists during the Dasara festivities.

According to sources, the state government, which is keen on promoting tourism to the heritage city, had sent a proposal to Air India authorities. Later, another proposal from the Tourism Department on extending financial support to Air India was cleared by the Finance Department.

Sources said the Tourism Department will provide financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to Air India to start operations between the two important cities.

Though the government had earlier held talks with Air Costa and Jet Airways, nothing had materialised.

Kingfisher and SpiceJet had stopped operations to Mysuru citing low occupancy. Flight services that were started between Chennai and Mysuru from January 14, 2013, also did not do well as the timings did not suit the needs of tourists.

Mysuru airport officials had claimed high occupancy on inbound flights, but less than 40 to 45 per cent on outbound flights.

When it declined even further, airlines were forced to cancel flights and withdraw services to Mysuru airport, that had been rebuilt at a cost of Rs 82 crore. The airport is now used by chartered flights and corporate houses.

The state government has sanctioned funds to extend the runway length to between 2,400m (7,870 ft) and 2,600m (8,530 ft) at a cost of Rs 140 crore, but land acquisition is yet to be completed.

The runway expansion will enable the airport to operate Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 aircraft.

Tourism Minister R V Deshpande confirmed to Express that Air India will start operations between Bengaluru and Mysuru soon. He said the Tourism Department’s proposal has been cleared by the Finance Department as the government wanted more people to fly to Mysuru.

The state government had to meet the terms and conditions of Air India as private operators backed out due to low occupancy, he said.

“I am confident people will use the facility and air traffic to the region will improve in the coming days,” Deshpande said.