BENGALURU: The untimely rain that has been lashing the southern part of the state for the past two weeks has eased the tension between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over Cauvery water a little.

A little over 19 tmcft of water has flown into Tamil Nadu from Karnataka since October 15, as per records at the Biligundlu gauge and discharge station located on the common border of both the states.

From November 3 to 8, around 10 tmcft of water has flown into Tamil Nadu and currently, at least 8,000 cusecs of water is being discharged into TN every day, said Vijaykumar, an engineer with the Water Resources Department.

Considering that the region has been receiving rains since November 8, the quantum of water that has flown into Tamil Nadu would be more, he added.

Tamil Nadu had approached the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Karnataka government to release water from the Cauvery reservoir. Karnataka, on its part, had expressed its inability to release water, citing poor monsoon this season. The SC is expected to take up the issue for hearing next week.