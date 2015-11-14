BENGALURU:A verdict of the Karnataka High Court approving sharing of sensitive information about armed forces and defence installations with the counsel of the terror accused is causing unease in the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The NIA had recovered sensitive information from one of the 25 terror accused, who planned to eliminate prominent politicians in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka, including state BJP president Prahlad Joshi. The accused who allegedly have links with international terror groups were arrested here in 2012.

On Monday, a division bench of Justice H Billappa and Justice K N Phaneendra dismissed the criminal appeal filed by the NIA against the May 5 order of the NIA Special Court, Bengaluru. The Special Court had directed the prosecution to furnish the copy of a mirror image of three internal hard disks, six laptops, seven pen drives and two hard disks to the suspected terrorists. The NIA now plans to challenge the HC order in the Supreme Court, sources said.

The third hard disk containing the mirror image is still in the custody of the Central Forensic Sciencse Laboratory (CFSL), Hyderabad, for analysis. The part analysis report of this disk was received from CFSL in the form of one DVD on September 26, 2014. The retrieved information in the form of printouts were handed over to the Special Court.

NIA’s counsel had argued that since the report contained confidential data, it could not be shared in the public domain. The counsel said that if the court permitted, the advocate for the accused could only peruse the confidential data in the presence of the court during the in-camera proceedings of the trial against one of the accused — Ubedullah Bahadur — for his offences under the Official Secrets Act. However, the defence counsel contended that since the prosecution was using these documents/materials as evidence against the accused, the latter were entitled for a copy of the mirror image to verify and use it in their defence. He further argued that without knowing the contents of the mirror image, they cannot cross-examine the investigating officer and witnesses effectively. He urged the court to direct the prosecution to furnish one copy of the mirror image to the accused,” he said.

However, the NIA counsel argued that since the contents of the third hard disk were classified under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, the accused may be only allowed to inspect them either personally or through a pleader in the court with a written undertaking by the persons inspecting the documents that they would maintain the confidentiality.

What Scrutiny Revealed

An army officer, directed by the Military Intelligence to examine the images retrieved from an accused’s laptop, said he found, “after detailed scrutiny, the 511 files/images in the folder named 105, were confidential, sensitive data, not available in public domain”

Page No. 51-54: Deployment of Army troops/regiments, including para-military forces, with details of divisions and brigades on Indo-Pak Border and north-east India

Page No. 171-172: Radar coverage map of IAF, both high and low level

Page No. 200: Information of Indian Army’s various formations

Pages 259- 261 : Locations of firing ranges, command-wise

Pages 276-281: Logistic institutions and Indian arrangements

Pages 356-357: Air Force with reference to LoC of BT-UAV

Page No. 371: Naval commands and deployments

Pages 438-444: Island Test Range

“This information can be directly or indirectly useful to an enemy and its disclosure can affect the sovereignty and integrity of India and the security of the State. The possession of this information by the accused is considered prejudicial to the safety, security and interest of the state,” said the army officer

Case History

Accused are members of the banned terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba and HuJI

Hatched conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India, thereby killing prominent personalities

Basaveshwara Nagar police registered a crime on August 29, 2012 against the accused, under various Sections of the Indian Arms Act and IPA and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, based on the report submitted by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) Bengaluru

Case handed over to NIA considering the seriousness and gravity of the crimes

The case is currently at the cross-examination stage