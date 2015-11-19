BENGALURU: Presidents of zilla panchayats in the state will soon have the status of ministers of state besides a tenure of five years.

The state government on Wednesday tabled the Karnataka Panchayat Raj (Second Amendment) Bill, 2015 in the Assembly which seeks to provide the status of minister of state to all ZP presidents.

Each minister of state gets around Rs 2.5 lakh per month in salary and other emoluments. There are 30 zilla panchayats in the state. This is likely to cost the state exchequer Rs 75 lakh a month.

This apart, the Bill seeks to extend the tenure of taluk and zilla panchayat presidents for five years from the current 20 months in order to provide greater stability in panchayat administration.

The Bill, which was drafted by an expert committee headed by Congress MLA K R Rameshkumar, seeks to bring in huge changes in the functioning of panchayat institutions besides empowering them with powers like clearing encroachments on government land, levying taxes to mop up resources, stopping of traditional, social and religious practices that denigrate human dignity, providing cash compensation to those who suffered loss due to natural calamities, etc.

However, there are riders also. The members of all panchayat bodies — gram, taluk and zilla panchayats — have to file declaration about their movable and immovable assets and liabilities, if their value is more than Rs 2 lakh, every year before the State Election Commission on the lines of legislators and Lok Sabha members.

The members should file the declaration within three months of their election and by May every year till the completion of their tenure, failing which, he or she would lose the membership.

The Bill also empowers the state government to remove any gram panchayat member who is found to be guilty of misconduct or found to be incapable of performing duties due to his physical or mental illness or for being absent for four consecutive meetings.

There is a provision for constitution of the Karnataka Panchayat Administrative Service on the lines of Karnataka Administrative Services to recruit staff to panchayat raj institutions.