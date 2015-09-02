KARWAR/MANIPAL/UDUPI:An elderly woman was killed and more than 15 others sustained burns when a tanker filled with Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) overturned, fell into a gorge and exploded on NH 66 near Bargi village in Kumta taluk in Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Nagaveni Patagar. She died on the way to hospital. The police suspect the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle after a tyre burst. The accident occurred at around 5.20 am near a railway track. A train passed just a few moments before the tanker burst into flames, police said.

Devaraj told Express that the gas leaked from the tanker and spread immediately. There were nine houses in the vicinity and one of the houses caught fire when somebody lit a gas stove, injuring all five members of the family. The flame reversed to the tanker and caused it to blow up. The fire quickly spread to the nearby houses. The flames also injured cattle.

The injured were initially admitted to the taluk government hospital and later shifted to the Kasturba Medical College hospital in Manipal, Udupi district. Six of the victims are critical. The tanker driver who managed to climb out of the gorge has fractured both his legs.

Traffic movement along the national highway was affected for several hours.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel from Karwar, Kumta, Malpe and Mangaluru were called in to extinguish the fire.