KALABURAGI:BJP national vice-president B S Yeddyurappa on Saturday made a direct attack on the CM saying that “Siddaramaiah is an anishta” (ill omen).

He told reporters here on Saturday that Siddaramaiah is blaming the Centre for the problems in the state. “Instead of sending his ministers to drought-hit areas to address the problems, Siddaramaiah was using them for the BBMP election campaign,” he alleged.

“Ruling party MLA from Kalaburagi Priyank Kharge, in the tri-monthly KDP meeting held under the chairmanship of District Minister Qamarul Islam on Friday, had openly alleged that the employees of the Rural Drinking Water Supply Department were not paid for one-and-a-half years and the contractors were not ready to drill new borewells in rural areas as their pending bills were not cleared,” he said.

He said the state government has Central and state calamity relief funds to the tune of Rs 1,954 crore with it and it has spent only Rs 400 crore. “This shows the style of functioning of the state government,” he added.

He demanded that the government issue a white paper on the amount received and spent on drought relief works.

“Assembly speaker Kagodu Timmppa himself had asked the government to convene a special session of the legislature to discuss the drought situation. But nothing has happened. BJP too wants the government to convene a session soon. The party will launch a statewide agitation if it fails to do so,” he added.

Yeddyurappa said the NDA government at the Centre has taken several steps for the welfare of farmers in the last 15 months and the BJP MPs will convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the Swaminathan Commission report on agricultural costs and prices.

Yeddyurappa said he will concentrate on state politics and tour the entire state to bring his party back to power in the next Assembly elections.

National BJP general secretary C T Ravi and Udupi-Chikamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje were present.

MP: State Failed to Handle Power Crisis

The state government is not handling the power crisis efficiently, MP and former energy minister Shobha Karandlaje said.

She told reporters that the government could have constituted an expert committee to study the ground situation.

“The government should form a vigilance committee to detect and prevent power theft. It should ask the sugar factories to generate power during the off-season and purchase it from them,” Shobha said.