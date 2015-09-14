MYSURU:The BJP top brass on Sunday hit out at the Congress-led state government for slumbering over the serious issues facing the state.

At the valedictory function of the party’s Raitha Chaitanya Yatra, they accused the government of “destroying homes and families”, and targeted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for failing to provide social equality.

Thousands of farmers from Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajnagar districts attended the function.

Former minister V Somanna charged the government with inactivity. “Three ministers are from the region ... their contribution to the districts is nil,” he said.

Even residents living near the Cauvery and Kabini rivers are facing shortage of water, he said.

“The government has failed to make use of river waters in an effective manner. In the days to come, the BJP will address state’s water issues,” he said.

BJP leader Govind Karjol said the sand mafia scam in the state is bigger than the Ballari mining scam.

“Sand excavated in the state is going to Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The government has failed to address sand scarcity and check illegal sand mining.” Siddaramaiah and Mahadevappa’s children are with the sand mafia, he charged, and dubbed the Congress government anti-farmer and anti-people.

Former minister C T Ravi said the achievements of the state government are power blackouts, farmer suicides and sand mafia.

“More than 450 farmers have committed suicide ... the government has failed to come out with a comprehensive agriculture policy and fix a support price for crops.”

“If the government is really concerned about farmers, let it waive all the loans,” he said, and advised farmers not to repay loans saying that their debt will be waived when the BJP comes to power after the 2018 Assembly polls.

Former minister R Ashok said the CM should wake up and address the issues faced by farmers. “He (Siddaramaiah) should go to the Centre and get the funds... he does not even attend the NITI Ayog meetings... he just blames the PM.” He is the chief minister for the entire state and not just Mysuru and Bengaluru. But he has even failed to develop Mysuru, he said.

Amit Shah Skips Event

Mysuru: BJP president Amit Shah did not attend the valedictory function of the party’s Raitha Chaitanya Yatra here on Sunday. Shah cancelled his visit to Mysuru to discuss seat-sharing between the BJP and its allies for the Bihar polls. This is the second time Shah is cancelling his visit to the city. Earlier, he was to visit the city to launch the party’s membership drive but had failed to turn up.