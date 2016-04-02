BENGALURU: The absence of BJP national vice-president B S Yeddyurappa during the inaugural of the State BJP Executive Meet led to confusion among the party’s rank and file.

Speculations were rife about a serious rift within the party over choosing the next chief for the state unit.

However, Yeddyurappa, who left for New Delhi early Friday morning to attend a meeting, returned in a hurry in the evening and participated in the meet to prevent any further damage to the party’s image as the electronic media started playing up the “rift story.”

Party sources said a miffed Yeddyurappa had left for Delhi to convey his displeasure over the alleged efforts by a section of the party leadership to get one more extention for Prahlad Joshi as BJP state president. He is also said to be unhappy about not being given the prominence he deserves in the state party affairs.

Sensing trouble, the party top brass is said to have instructed Yeddyurappa to attend the meet keeping aside his other engagements. That ensured Yeddyurappa’s presence at the fag end of the meet. Yeddyurappa himself played down the issue stating that he could not be present for the inaugural as he had a pre-scheduled meeting.